Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

