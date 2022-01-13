Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

