Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

