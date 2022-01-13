Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,529. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.