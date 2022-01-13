Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.82. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 182.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,969. Alamo Group has a one year low of $134.54 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

