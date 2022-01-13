Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $69.83 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $69.83 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

