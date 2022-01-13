Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:MIMO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

