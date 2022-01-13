Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €159.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €159.00 ($180.68) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.92 ($149.91).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €118.68 ($134.86) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.04. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.