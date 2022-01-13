Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.33. 11,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agora by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

