Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 1,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
