Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 1,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

