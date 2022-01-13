Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.