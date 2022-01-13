Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $9,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

