Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

