Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 263 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,626 shares of company stock worth $72,494,033. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

