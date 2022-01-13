Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

