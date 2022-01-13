Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 7,136 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 756,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

