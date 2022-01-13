Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.