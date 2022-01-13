Advisory Services Network LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

