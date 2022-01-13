Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 69,578 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 486.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 487,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

