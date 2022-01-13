Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 415,151 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

MRO opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

