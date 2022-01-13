Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,236 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

CGC opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.