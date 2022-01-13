Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $269.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.87. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

