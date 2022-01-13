Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 62.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,330,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

SBNY stock opened at $366.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.40 and its 200 day moving average is $284.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $371.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

