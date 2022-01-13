Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.34. 629,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

