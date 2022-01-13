Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 21,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

