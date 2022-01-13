Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

