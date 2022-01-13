ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €13.40 ($15.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market cap of $678.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.78. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of €15.48 ($17.59).
About ADVA Optical Networking
