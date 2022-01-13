Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $54.01 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Adshares has a total market cap of $54.01 million and $1.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00186013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,508 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

