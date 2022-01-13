Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 100,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $523.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.