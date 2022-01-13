ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.