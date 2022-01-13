ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,361. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

