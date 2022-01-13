Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

