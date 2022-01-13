Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.
Shares of ATVI opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.