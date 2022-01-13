Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Accolade worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Accolade by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

