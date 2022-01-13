Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.24 and a 200-day moving average of $346.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

