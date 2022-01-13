Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAQC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,549. Accelerate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

