Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.