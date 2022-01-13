Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.15% of Abiomed worth $319,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $315.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.29 and a 200-day moving average of $337.59. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

