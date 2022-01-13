Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,078.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,078 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,477 ($20.05), with a volume of 196726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472 ($19.98).

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.