Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

