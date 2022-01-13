Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ACP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
