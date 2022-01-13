Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company reported the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. It reported robust growth in key metrics from the pre-pandemic levels. A robust back-to-school season contributed to the company’s upbeat performance. Lower promotions and markdowns, efficient expense management, and strategic investments across marketing, technology and fulfillment aided results. The company issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view. However, it expects higher operating expense in the fiscal fourth quarter due to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in the days ahead. As a result, it slashed fiscal fourth quarter sales view on a two-year basis.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $14,247,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $16,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

