AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.87

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 33166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $26,554,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.