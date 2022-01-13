Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 100,814 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at $383,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

