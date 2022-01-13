Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $136.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.23.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday.

ABT stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

