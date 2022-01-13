AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.31.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
