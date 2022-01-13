AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

