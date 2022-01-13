AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.