95,957 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.