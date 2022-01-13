7,857 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

