7,611 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.