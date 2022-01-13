$76.01 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.75 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

